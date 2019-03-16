Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a report released on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

WEIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,815 ($23.72) price target on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,925.31 ($25.16).

LON:WEIR traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,643.50 ($21.48). 1,881,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.31. Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,333 ($30.48). The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 30.45 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $15.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Weir Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.24%.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

