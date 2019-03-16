Weibo (WB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura cut shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Weibo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. OTR Global cut shares of Weibo to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.11.

Shares of WB opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06. Weibo has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $138.72.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $481.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 33.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,755,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,361,000 after purchasing an additional 477,814 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 806.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 167,036 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

