Watsco Inc (WSO) Position Boosted by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. boosted its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 270.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,692,000 after acquiring an additional 146,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,867,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,673,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,867,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,673,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Watsco by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,579,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,309,000 after acquiring an additional 360,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 923,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
WSO stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $131.88 and a one year high of $192.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.
WSO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.
In other Watsco news, SVP Barry S. Logan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $353,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Watsco Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Further Reading: Capital Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.