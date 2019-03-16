Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,806. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.97. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 7.61%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

