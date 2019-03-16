Warburg Research Analysts Give Vossloh (VOS) a €45.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.11 ($50.13).

ETR:VOS opened at €41.00 ($47.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Vossloh has a 52 week low of €38.90 ($45.23) and a 52 week high of €50.40 ($58.60).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

