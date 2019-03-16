Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (BOSS) a €90.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Societe Generale set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.30 ($77.09) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.58 ($86.72).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €62.84 ($73.07) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €52.54 ($61.09) and a twelve month high of €81.40 ($94.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22.

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

