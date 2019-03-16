Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 55,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,836,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,441,000 after acquiring an additional 144,941 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 255.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,135,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 815,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $21.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.