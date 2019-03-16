Vuzix (VUZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 287.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $3.45. 745,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,101. Vuzix has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $95.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VUZI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Vuzix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,052,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vuzix by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vuzix by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vuzix by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 22.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. Its wearable display products include augmented reality (AR) smart glasses for various enterprise and commercial users and applications; and video viewing glasses for on-the-go users as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming.

