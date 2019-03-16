Vuzix (VUZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 287.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $3.45. 745,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,101. Vuzix has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $95.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.75.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VUZI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th.
About Vuzix
Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. Its wearable display products include augmented reality (AR) smart glasses for various enterprise and commercial users and applications; and video viewing glasses for on-the-go users as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming.
