Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.77. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a negative net margin of 1,158.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,179,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $49,989,546.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,179,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,989,546.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

