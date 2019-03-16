VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (VWAGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Shares of VWAGY opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.05. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03.

