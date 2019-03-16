VMware (VMW) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $199.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of VMware from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nomura set a $130.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.61.

NYSE VMW opened at $181.56 on Wednesday. VMware has a 12 month low of $117.61 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 36,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $6,181,584.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 304,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,770,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 36,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $5,408,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,921 shares of company stock worth $23,111,768. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 10,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 11,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

