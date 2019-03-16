VMware, Inc. (VMW) Holdings Trimmed by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,817 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 10,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 11,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 30,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $4,417,344.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $2,386,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,921 shares of company stock worth $23,111,768. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $166.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $130.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.61.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $181.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $117.61 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

