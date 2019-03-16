Vivid Coin Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 39.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $129,591.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00393830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.01714548 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00235842 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00002069 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 4,892,189 coins and its circulating supply is 4,678,982 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

