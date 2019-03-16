Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Barclays raised shares of Vitamin Shoppe from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE VSI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. 1,364,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,695. The stock has a market cap of $158.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.42. Vitamin Shoppe has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Vitamin Shoppe had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vitamin Shoppe will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

