VeriME Market Capitalization Hits $513,179.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, VeriME has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $513,179.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX.

About VeriME

VeriME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,817,757 tokens. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

