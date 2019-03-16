Verastem (VSTM) Shares Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 3,763,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,478,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Verastem from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 976,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,130,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,130,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 532,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 2,376.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,248,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 1,540.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,235,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,874 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $233.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verastem Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

