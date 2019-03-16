Velocys (VLS) Trading 2.5% Higher

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) traded up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.23 ($0.06). 245,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.13 ($0.05).

In related news, insider Henrik Wareborn bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,333.86).

Velocys Company Profile (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

