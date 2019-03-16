Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,626,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,767,000 after purchasing an additional 352,026 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,666,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after purchasing an additional 100,561 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.1% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,561,000 after purchasing an additional 428,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,057,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.65.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $201,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $5,554,821.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,925 shares of company stock worth $17,164,996. 15.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 98.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.72. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $68.11 and a 1-year high of $124.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $232.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

