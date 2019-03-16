Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VREX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2,048.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $32.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.65. Varex Imaging Corp has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.73 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

