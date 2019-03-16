Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Position Trimmed by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,085,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,373 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,413,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,130,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,490,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,215,000 after acquiring an additional 351,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,449,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,845,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $80.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $80.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

