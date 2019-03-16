Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,256,372 shares, an increase of 2,568.7% from the February 15th total of 159,491 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,367,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1409 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/vanguard-short-term-bond-etf-bsv-sees-large-increase-in-short-interest.html.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Article: What are earnings reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.