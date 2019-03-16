Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,256,372 shares, an increase of 2,568.7% from the February 15th total of 159,491 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,367,112 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1409 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,468,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,276 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,136,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,545 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,453,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,759,000 after purchasing an additional 988,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,929,000 after purchasing an additional 634,605 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

