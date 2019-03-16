VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Shares Gap Down to $22.86

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.32, but opened at $22.86. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 41595261 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDX. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 14,087,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,118 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 105,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 14,976.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 335,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 333,075 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GDX)

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

