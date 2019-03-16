Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of BBH opened at $131.34 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $103.25 and a 12-month high of $136.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (BBH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/vaneck-vectors-biotech-etf-bbh-shares-sold-by-commonwealth-equity-services-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.