Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 16,509 Shares of SunPower Co. (SPWR)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,509 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SunPower were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 39,883 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,190. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $909.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 83.67% and a negative net margin of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $525.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

