ValuEngine Upgrades CARBO Ceramics (CRR) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CARBO Ceramics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of CARBO Ceramics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,487. CARBO Ceramics has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $108.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.18). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,687,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 222,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 222,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 927,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 171,974 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARBO Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

