Valueact Capital Master Fund, Sells 1,395,000 Shares of Arcosa Inc (ACA) Stock

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $46,062,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ACA stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 17.54. Arcosa Inc has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

