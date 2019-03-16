Valeritas Holdings Inc (VLRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,745,529 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 15th total of 2,612,523 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,088,515 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRX. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valeritas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Valeritas by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 166,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valeritas by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 108,416 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valeritas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Valeritas by 730.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 143,940 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VLRX opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.10. Valeritas has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.58.
Valeritas Company Profile
Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.
