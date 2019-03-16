UTStarcom (UTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UTStarcom had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. UTStarcom updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UTSI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,690. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

