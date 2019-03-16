Usca Ria LLC Acquires 4,024 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.0% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 377,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,204,000 after purchasing an additional 267,499 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.52. 4,874,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

In other news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/usca-ria-llc-acquires-4024-shares-of-united-parcel-service-inc-ups.html.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.