Urban Outfitters (URBN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.59

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.59 and last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 86690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Calvin Hollinger sold 23,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $693,672.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 22,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $672,054.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,234,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 752.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 191,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,305,000 after purchasing an additional 109,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,713,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,682,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $188,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

