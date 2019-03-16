Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,059.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,003,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 971,424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.61 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 21.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Calvin Hollinger sold 23,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $693,672.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 22,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $672,054.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

