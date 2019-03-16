Unum Group (UNM) Holdings Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $180,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of UNM opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

