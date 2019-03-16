Univest Financial (UVSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th.

UVSP stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $761.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Univest Financial by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Univest Financial by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Univest Financial by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

