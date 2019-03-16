United States Cellular Corp (USM) Position Lowered by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,697 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USM. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 349.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $50.00 target price on United States Cellular and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other United States Cellular news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 35,000 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $1,671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,258,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. United States Cellular Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

