United States Cellular Corp (USM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of United States Cellular and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In other United States Cellular news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $1,671,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,950.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,197 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,669,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 1,163.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 267,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

USM traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,690. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.68. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 3.41%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.