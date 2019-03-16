United Services Automobile Association Lowers Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,662 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,652,000 after acquiring an additional 39,255 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter worth about $20,381,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 180.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of TIF traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.56. 1,671,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $141.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other news, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $649,132.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,507.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philippe Galtie sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $111,434.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TIF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/united-services-automobile-association-lowers-holdings-in-tiffany-co-tif.html.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.