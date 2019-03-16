United Services Automobile Association Acquires 90,876 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,367,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,876 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 1.33% of ACCO Brands worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,451. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $904.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.84.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

