Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,299 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $3,326,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,158,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,161,000 after purchasing an additional 185,762 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $517,455.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,591.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $1,537,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,130.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,874 shares of company stock valued at $12,139,229 over the last ninety days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

EXR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.78. 1,792,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.80 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.66%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

