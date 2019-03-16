Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 242,228 Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 242,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.80% of Vishay Precision Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VPG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. 135,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

