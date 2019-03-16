Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $26.31 Million Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,680 shares during the quarter. Equity Lifestyle Properties accounts for 1.8% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.30% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $26,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presima Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,501,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9,491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 51,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 810,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,702,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,011,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,465,000 after buying an additional 122,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,272. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.41). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 56.85%.

In other news, Director David J. Contis sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $694,492.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Citigroup set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.08.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

