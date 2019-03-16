Under Armour Inc (UA) Stake Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3,827.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 812,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 791,457 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 273.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1,640.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Under Armour news, insider Paul Fipps sold 23,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $453,084.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 362,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,070,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $19.80 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UA. ValuEngine cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

