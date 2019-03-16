Under Armour Inc (UA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Under Armour worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Under Armour by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 23,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $453,084.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 362,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

