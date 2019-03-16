Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.65-12.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.89. Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $12.65-12.85 EPS.

Shares of ULTA opened at $338.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $199.15 and a 12-month high of $345.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.25.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

