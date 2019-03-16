Ulta Beauty (ULTA) PT Raised to $357.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $335.00 to $357.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $336.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.25.
NASDAQ ULTA traded up $25.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.41. 3,880,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,111. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $199.15 and a 52-week high of $345.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,247.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 232.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 58,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 40,827 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
