Ulta Beauty (ULTA) PT Raised to $357.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $335.00 to $357.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $336.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.25.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $25.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.41. 3,880,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,111. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $199.15 and a 52-week high of $345.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,247.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 232.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 58,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 40,827 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

