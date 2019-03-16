UDR, Inc. (UDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.82.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th.

UDR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,667. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UDR has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). UDR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,289 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $192,876.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,884.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 50,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 495,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,140,686.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,289 shares of company stock worth $2,818,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,224,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,192,000 after buying an additional 1,619,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,516,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,370,000 after buying an additional 135,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,516,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,370,000 after buying an additional 135,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,737,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,828,000 after buying an additional 326,833 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,696,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,912,000 after buying an additional 958,499 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

