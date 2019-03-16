UBS Group Trims MEG Energy (MEG) Target Price to C$6.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from C$8.70 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, www.baystreet.ca reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$8.15 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.30 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MEG Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.11.

Shares of MEG opened at C$4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.56. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.28 and a 12-month high of C$11.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post -0.199999992395438 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

