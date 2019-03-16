UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avast (AVST)

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 334 ($4.36).

AVST stock opened at GBX 301.05 ($3.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. Avast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315.75 ($4.13).

Avast Plc and its subsidiaries provide digital security products under the Avast and AVG brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers products and solutions for protection, performance, privacy, and additional tools for desktop security, server protection, and mobile device protection; and big data and marketing analytics, as well as provides security solutions designed for small businesses.

