U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Shares Bought by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 320.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USPH opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $129.65.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.70 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 18.76%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.72%.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $335,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.17 per share, with a total value of $50,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.61 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

