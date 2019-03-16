TWIST Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (TWIST)

TWIST (CURRENCY:TWIST) traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. One TWIST coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. TWIST has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $114.00 worth of TWIST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TWIST has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TWIST alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.02291097 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010729 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000513 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004914 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00002115 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00001280 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TWIST Coin Profile

TWIST (TWIST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2015. TWIST’s total supply is 219,246,204 coins. TWIST’s official website is twist.network . TWIST’s official Twitter account is @twist_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

TWIST Coin Trading

TWIST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TWIST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TWIST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TWIST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TWIST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TWIST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.