Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch sold 316,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $16,195,430.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,660,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerson Zweifach sold 36,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,779,105.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,143.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $51.72 on Friday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Twenty-First Century Fox’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

